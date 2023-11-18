The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) square off against an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M sports the 53rd-ranked offense this season (400.7 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with only 290.9 yards allowed per game. Abilene Christian ranks 49th in the FCS with 27.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 79th with 28.1 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Texas A&M 345.3 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.7 (56th) 455 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.9 (11th) 155.5 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.6 (87th) 189.8 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.1 (43rd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,823 passing yards, or 182.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.6% of his passes and has collected 17 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Jay'Veon Sunday is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 580 yards, or 58 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Jermiah Dobbins has compiled 350 yards on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has racked up 543 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Taelyn Williams has caught 19 passes and compiled 244 receiving yards (24.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Tristan Golightly has racked up 230 reciving yards (23 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has recorded 1,452 yards (145.2 ypg) on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has racked up 484 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 86 times for 439 yards (43.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's leads his squad with 716 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (50.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Thomas' 23 receptions have turned into 308 yards and four touchdowns.

