On Saturday, November 18, beginning at 2:00 PM CT, Gregory-Portland High School will meet Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, TX.

Alamo Heights vs. Gregory-P'land Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other San Patricio County Games This Week

Odem High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Yoakum, TX

Yoakum, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ingleside High School at Bandera High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Industrial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Vanderbilt, TX

Vanderbilt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jourdanton, TX

Jourdanton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School