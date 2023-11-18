Big 12 opponents match up when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) and the Baylor Bears (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU owns the 90th-ranked defense this year (394.6 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 16th-best with a tally of 454.4 yards per game. Baylor has been struggling on defense, ranking 18th-worst with 32.4 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, posting 22.9 points per contest (98th-ranked).

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Baylor vs. TCU Key Statistics

Baylor TCU 385.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.4 (21st) 400.6 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.6 (83rd) 111.1 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.3 (67th) 274.2 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.1 (13th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (115th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,991 yards on 61.2% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has carried the ball 98 times for 428 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has collected 295 yards (on 64 attempts) with five touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has registered 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 592 (59.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has 27 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 452 yards (45.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 50 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 392 yards.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (150.9 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has racked up 1,006 yards on 186 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Savion Williams' leads his squad with 474 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 58 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has reeled in 36 passes while averaging 46 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 49 passes and racked up 33 grabs for 312 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

