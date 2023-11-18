High school football action in Callahan County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • El Paso County
  • Johnson County
  • Parmer County
  • Galveston County
  • Calhoun County
  • Hockley County
  • Briscoe County
  • Nueces County
  • Austin County
  • Hardin County

    • Callahan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Clyde High School at Shallowater High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Abilene, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.