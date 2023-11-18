Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clyde High School vs. Shallowater High School Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM CT, Clyde High School is on the road versus Shallowater High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clyde vs. Shallowater Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idalou High School at Alpine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Witchita Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
