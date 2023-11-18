The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Oklahoma State ranks 67th in scoring offense (27.9 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (26.4 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Houston ranks 87th in the FBS (24.1 points per game), and it is 105th on defense (30.8 points allowed per game).

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Houston Oklahoma State 367.0 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.9 (47th) 411.0 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.8 (118th) 120.1 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (56th) 246.9 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.6 (49th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (41st)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,404 yards on 226-of-347 passing with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 342 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has run for 400 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Sam Brown's 776 receiving yards (77.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 58 receptions on 86 targets with three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has collected 457 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 62 targets have resulted in 38 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has recorded 2,139 yards (213.9 ypg) on 188-of-324 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,249 rushing yards on 186 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 246 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has piled up 177 yards on 42 attempts, scoring one time.

Rashod Owens' leads his squad with 530 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 catches (out of 64 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has caught 50 passes for 458 yards (45.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jaden Bray has compiled 26 catches for 344 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

