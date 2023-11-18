Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Houston matchup in this article.
Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Houston vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-7)
|59.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-6.5)
|59.5
|-285
|+230
Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Houston has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
