The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAPB Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM UAPB (-5.5) 158.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAPB (-5.5) 158.5 -230 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Incarnate Word won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Cardinals were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 15 times last year, and covered the spread in eight of those matchups.

UAPB covered 10 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

A total of 12 Golden Lions games last season hit the over.

