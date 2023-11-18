Saturday's game features the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) squaring off at H.O. Clemmons Arena (on November 18) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-79 victory for UAPB.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 83, Incarnate Word 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAPB (-4.0)

UAPB (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 162.0

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

Incarnate Word scored 70.8 points per game (195th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 73.9 points per contest (288th-ranked).

The Cardinals pulled down just 28.2 boards per game (19th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 32.5 boards per contest (275th-ranked).

Incarnate Word ranked 268th in the country with 12 assists per game.

The Cardinals committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (37th-ranked).

Last year the Cardinals drained 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.6% (156th-ranked) from downtown.

Incarnate Word allowed 6.9 threes per game (140th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage (295th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Incarnate Word last year, 68.1% of them were two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 31.9% were from beyond the arc (25%).

