The Houston Christian Huskies (5-4) face a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Houston Christian ranks 57th in the FCS with 26.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (351.2 points allowed per contest). Incarnate Word has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fourth-best in total yards per game (471) and 20th-best in total yards allowed per game (294.9).

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Houston Christian 471 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.7 (90th) 294.9 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (38th) 157.2 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.9 (58th) 313.8 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (68th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has put up 2,064 passing yards, or 229.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has collected 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Timothy Carter, has carried the ball 57 times for 377 yards (41.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has piled up 306 yards (on 63 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has registered 59 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 989 (109.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has seven touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has racked up 486 receiving yards (54 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 431 reciving yards (47.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has recorded 1,717 yards (190.8 ypg) on 135-of-245 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jesse Valenzuela has racked up 458 yards on 90 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Darryle Evans has carried the ball 78 times for 332 yards (36.9 per game).

Karl Reynolds' leads his squad with 603 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has caught 12 passes for 223 yards (24.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Deuce McMillan has a total of 213 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

