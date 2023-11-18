The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Information

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 70.8 195th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 28.2 340th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.3 288th 193rd 12.8 Assists 12 268th 349th 14.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

