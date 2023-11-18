The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) battle the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Lamar put together a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cardinals ranked 54th.

The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Lamar went 3-3 last season when it scored more than 77.7 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.

At home, Lamar drained 6.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).

