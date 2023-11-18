The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) battle the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Lamar put together a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cardinals ranked 54th.
  • The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • Lamar went 3-3 last season when it scored more than 77.7 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
  • At home, Lamar drained 6.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jarvis Christian W 114-66 Montagne Center
11/9/2023 @ SMU L 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA W 90-82 Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

