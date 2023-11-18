How to Watch Lamar vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (2-1) battle the Pacific Tigers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Lamar put together a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cardinals ranked 54th.
- The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Lamar went 3-3 last season when it scored more than 77.7 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
- At home, Lamar drained 6.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than away (32.0%).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 114-66
|Montagne Center
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|W 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
