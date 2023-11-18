Mavericks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is 245.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|245.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played three games this season that have gone over 245.5 combined points scored.
- Dallas has a 242.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Dallas has gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Mavericks have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.
- Dallas has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Mavericks Prediction
|Bucks vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Mavericks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|2
|16.7%
|118.1
|241.5
|116.2
|234.9
|230.3
|Mavericks
|3
|25%
|123.4
|241.5
|118.7
|234.9
|231.2
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- This season, Dallas is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-2-0 ATS (.714).
- The Mavericks score an average of 123.4 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 116.2 the Bucks allow.
- Dallas is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 116.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Mavericks vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|7-5
|0-1
|10-2
|Bucks
|3-9
|2-7
|7-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Bucks
|123.4
|118.1
|2
|6
|6-2
|3-3
|8-0
|5-1
|118.7
|116.2
|25
|23
|4-1
|3-5
|5-0
|7-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.