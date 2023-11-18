How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) will host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) after winning four straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Dallas has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 22nd.
- The Mavericks score 7.2 more points per game (123.4) than the Bucks give up (116.2).
- Dallas is 8-0 when it scores more than 116.2 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are averaging more points at home (124.6 per game) than away (122.6). But they are also giving up more at home (119.2) than on the road (118.3).
- Dallas is conceding more points at home (119.2 per game) than away (118.3).
- This year the Mavericks are picking up fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (26).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
