Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Legacy High School vs. Trinity High School - Euless Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Trinity High School - Euless will host Legacy High School on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland Legacy vs. Trinity Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Bedford, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Permian High School at North Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbers Hill High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
