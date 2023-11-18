Best Bets & Odds for the North Texas vs. Tulsa Game – Saturday, November 18
AAC foes will meet when the North Texas Mean Green (3-7) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is North Texas vs. Tulsa?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulsa 33, North Texas 32
- North Texas has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- This season, Tulsa has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Golden Hurricane are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulsa (+2.5)
- North Texas has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Tulsa owns a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (69.5)
- Five of North Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 69.5 points.
- There have been three Tulsa games that have finished with a combined score over 69.5 points this season.
- North Texas averages 33.4 points per game against Tulsa's 22.4, amounting to 13.7 points under the game's over/under of 69.5.
Splits Tables
North Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.7
|65.5
|61.9
|Implied Total AVG
|37.3
|37.2
|37.4
|ATS Record
|5-4-1
|2-2-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-3
|1-3
Tulsa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|54.1
|56.9
|Implied Total AVG
|36.2
|35.4
|37.0
|ATS Record
|4-5-1
|1-4-0
|3-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|3-2-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-1
|1-4
