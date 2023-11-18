AAC foes square off when the North Texas Mean Green (3-7) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. North Texas is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 69.5 points for the contest.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks worst in the FBS (37.5 points allowed per game), North Texas has put up better results offensively, ranking 29th in the FBS by totaling 33.4 points per game. Tulsa has been struggling on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 433.4 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 374.7 total yards per contest (74th-ranked).

North Texas vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -2.5 -110 -110 69.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

North Texas Recent Performance

With 474 yards of total offense per game (-4-worst) and 524.3 yards allowed per game on defense (-1-worst) over the last three tilts, the Mean Green have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the Mean Green's last three games, they rank 79th in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and -116-worst in scoring defense (42.3 points per game surrendered).

Over North Texas' most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 28th in passing offense (307.7 passing yards per game) and -37-worst in passing defense (232.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 95th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (166.3 rushing yards per game), the Mean Green rank -126-worst in run defense over that stretch (291.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Mean Green have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, over their last three contests.

In its past three games, North Texas has gone over the total once.

Week 12 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas has posted a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

North Texas has hit the over in five of its 10 games with a set total (50%).

North Texas has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

North Texas has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mean Green's implied win probability is 57.4%.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 2,685 yards (268.5 ypg) on 213-of-339 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 132 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 764 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 88 times for 499 yards (49.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's team-high 825 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 81 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 37 passes for 433 yards (43.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has compiled 31 grabs for 393 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Jordan Brown, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded three sacks, three TFL and 67 tackles.

Phillip Hill has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 36 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

