Will Radek Faksa score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

Faksa averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 SO

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

