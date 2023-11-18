The Rice Owls (4-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

Rice ranks 42nd in scoring offense (31.1 points per game) and 101st in scoring defense (29.2 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Charlotte ranks 104th in the FBS (329.6 total yards per game) and 51st defensively (360.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Rice vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Rice Charlotte 367.6 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (108th) 400.3 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.7 (49th) 90 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 277.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.4 (115th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 2,443 yards passing for Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 448 yards (44.8 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 38 passes for 384 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

This season, Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 70 times for 241 yards (24.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 51 catches for 768 yards (76.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill's 25 catches have turned into 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 1,114 yards (111.4 ypg) while completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has carried the ball 105 times for 487 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 328 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack's 366 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 receptions on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has recorded 352 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Colin Weber's 29 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 339 yards (33.9 ypg).

