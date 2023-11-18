Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Rice Owls (4-6) visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

Rice is putting up 367.6 yards per game on offense this season (81st in the FBS), and is surrendering 400.3 yards per game (96th) on the other side of the ball. With 329.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Charlotte ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 51st, giving up 360.7 total yards per game.

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -2.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Rice Recent Performance

With 263.3 yards of total offense per game (-114-worst) and 440.7 yards allowed per game on defense (18th-worst) over the last three contests, the Owls have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Owls, who rank -9-worst in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and -70-worst in scoring defense (33.3 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

With 179 passing yards per game on offense (-44-worst) and 235.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-44-worst) over the last three games, Rice has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

With 84.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-104-worst) and 205.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-84-worst) over the last three games, the Owls have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

The Owls have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

Rice has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Rice Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Rice has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Rice games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Rice has put together a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Rice has a 0-0 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Owls a 58.3% chance to win.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 2,443 passing yards for Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 73 times for 448 yards (44.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 384 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns through the air.

Juma Otoviano has collected 241 yards on 70 carries, scoring four times.

Luke McCaffrey's team-high 768 yards as a receiver have come on 51 receptions (out of 86 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 25 catches for 368 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Coleman Coco paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 34 tackles.

Plae Wyatt is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 60 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

Gabe Taylor has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

