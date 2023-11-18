The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium in a UAC clash.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 16th-worst in the FCS (34.1 points allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has had more success offensively, ranking 41st in the FCS by putting up 28.8 points per game. SFA's defense ranks 93rd in the FCS with 389.7 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by racking up 409.0 total yards per game.

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

SFA Eastern Kentucky 409.0 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.0 (16th) 389.7 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.4 (127th) 151.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (46th) 257.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (10th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has thrown for 1,738 yards (173.8 per game) while completing 56.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley is his team's leading rusher with 126 carries for 666 yards, or 66.6 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Williams is a key figure in this offense, with 481 rushing yards on 105 carries with four touchdowns and 310 receiving yards (31.0 per game) on 23 catches with five touchdowns

Kylon Harris has racked up 618 receiving yards on 53 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has caught 34 passes and compiled 382 receiving yards (38.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 2,776 passing yards for Eastern Kentucky, completing 63% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 220 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 63 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 665 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Braedon Sloan has run for 615 yards (61.5 per game) on 129 carries with eight touchdowns, while also hauling in 436 yards in the passing game (on 38 catches), finding the end zone three times through the air.

Jaden Smith's 706 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 66 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jalen Burbage's 30 grabs have turned into 359 yards and three touchdowns.

