Saturday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) versus the SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 18.

The Mustangs enter this game following a 69-54 win over Nicholls on Tuesday.

SMU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 74, SMU 70

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game last season (posting 62.9 points per game, 226th in college basketball, and giving up 58.3 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and had a +137 scoring differential.

In conference action last year, SMU scored more points per contest (63.7) than its overall average (62.9).

The Mustangs scored 67.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.3 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (58.8).

In 2022-23, SMU gave up 52.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 64.7.

