Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the SMU Mustangs and Memphis Tigers go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mustangs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

SMU vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+8.5) Under (65) SMU 33, Memphis 29

Week 12 AAC Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

SMU is 5-2 ATS when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Two of the Mustangs' nine games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 65 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have covered the spread only twice in nine opportunities this year.

Seven of the Tigers' nine games with a set total have hit the over (77.8%).

The average point total for the Memphis this year is 7.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.5 16.4 51.0 12.2 30.0 20.6 Memphis 39.7 28.9 39.8 30.2 42.8 26.0

