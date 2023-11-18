The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 18, with the Stars victorious in four consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Stars and Avalanche meet on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 38 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 15 5 9 14 13 12 - Joe Pavelski 15 6 8 14 15 5 51.1% Wyatt Johnston 15 7 6 13 8 6 46% Matt Duchene 14 6 7 13 3 11 57.6% Roope Hintz 14 6 7 13 4 1 50.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up 3.1 goals per game (46 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Avalanche are 10th in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players