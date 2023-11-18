How to Watch the Stars vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 18, with the Stars victorious in four consecutive games.
Tune in to see the Stars and Avalanche meet on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 38 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|15
|5
|9
|14
|13
|12
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|15
|6
|8
|14
|15
|5
|51.1%
|Wyatt Johnston
|15
|7
|6
|13
|8
|6
|46%
|Matt Duchene
|14
|6
|7
|13
|3
|11
|57.6%
|Roope Hintz
|14
|6
|7
|13
|4
|1
|50.4%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche give up 3.1 goals per game (46 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Avalanche are 10th in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|15
|4
|17
|21
|9
|14
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|15
|10
|11
|21
|6
|9
|49.1%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|15
|6
|14
|20
|19
|8
|46.4%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|15
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|100%
|Devon Toews
|15
|2
|7
|9
|6
|12
|-
