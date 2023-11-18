Big 12 foes will do battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) face the Baylor Bears (3-7) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is TCU vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: TCU 35, Baylor 21

TCU 35, Baylor 21 TCU is 3-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they lost both.

This season, Baylor has been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

The Bears have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Horned Frogs have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (-13.5)



TCU (-13.5) Against the spread, TCU is 4-5-0 this season.

In 2023, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

In Baylor's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) TCU and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 61.5 points just twice this season.

In the Baylor's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 61.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 51.8 points per game, 9.7 points fewer than the total of 61.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.9 57.1 59.0 Implied Total AVG 33.7 34.6 32.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.3 54.0 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.7 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-4-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-4 2-1

