The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs on Fox Sports 2.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Last season, Texas Southern had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.

The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bluejays finished 278th.

The Tigers scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, only 0.8 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up.

Texas Southern went 9-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (64.5).

At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).

Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

