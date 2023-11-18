Texas Southern vs. Creighton November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|41st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
