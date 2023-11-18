The Texas State Bobcats (6-4) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Bobcats favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-3.5) 59.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 59.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Texas State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Arkansas State has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

