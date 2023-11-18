The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is averaging 29.1 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 55th on defense with 24.4 points allowed per game. UCF's offense has been dominant, racking up 494.5 total yards per contest (eighth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 100th by surrendering 400.8 total yards per game.

Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. UCF Key Statistics

Texas Tech UCF 399.9 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.5 (10th) 371.1 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.8 (90th) 169 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.7 (3rd) 230.9 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.8 (41st) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,154 passing yards for Texas Tech, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 1,170 yards on 226 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 35 times for 228 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 35 receptions for 423 yards (42.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Myles Price has reeled in 43 passes while averaging 41 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Xavier White has hauled in 28 catches for 393 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has recored 1,572 passing yards, or 157.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.1% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 33.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

RJ Harvey is his team's leading rusher with 170 carries for 1,082 yards, or 108.2 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well. Harvey has also chipped in with 15 catches for 217 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 78 carries and totaled 505 yards with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 790 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has racked up 703 receiving yards (70.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Xavier Townsend has racked up 236 reciving yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

