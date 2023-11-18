The Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-117 win against the Wizards, Hardaway put up 31 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Hardaway, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-105)

Over 16.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were ranked 14th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 44.2 boards per game.

The Bucks gave up 23.9 assists per contest last season (fifth in the NBA).

On defense, the Bucks gave up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 11th in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 28 8 4 0 2 0 1 11/27/2022 21 6 0 0 2 0 0

