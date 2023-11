On Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM CT, Tomball High School plays away from home against Oak Ridge High School.

Tomball vs. Oak Ridge Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Conference: 5A - District 19

5A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Giddings, TX

Giddings, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

C E King High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Stamford, TX

Stamford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Pearland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Delmar, TX

Delmar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School