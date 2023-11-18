The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UTEP Miners (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a CUSA clash.

From an offensive standpoint, Middle Tennessee ranks 63rd in the FBS with 392.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 102nd in total defense (401 yards allowed per contest). UTEP is putting up 361.6 total yards per game on offense this season (86th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 374.5 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

UTEP Middle Tennessee 361.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (67th) 374.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (92nd) 158.9 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (102nd) 202.7 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.9 (35th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 7 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 746 yards on 139 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has racked up 123 carries and totaled 615 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 183 yards through the air .

Kelly Akharaiyi has racked up 786 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has 30 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 464 yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyrin Smith's 19 catches (on 30 targets) have netted him 191 yards (19.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee so far this season. He has 2,604 passing yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 307 yards (30.7 ypg) on 112 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 80 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game), scoring two times.

Elijah Metcalf's 583 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has totaled 49 receptions and six touchdowns.

Holden Willis has caught 35 passes for 552 yards (55.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson has been the target of 59 passes and compiled 43 grabs for 450 yards, an average of 45 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

