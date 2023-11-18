The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.

When UTSA gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 10-8.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

UT Arlington went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Last season, the Mavericks had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.9% higher than the 22.7% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents hit.

The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks given up to their opponents (52.2%).

