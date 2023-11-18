We have 2023 high school football competition in Webb County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Collin County
  • Brazos County
  • Hays County
  • Montgomery County
  • Jefferson County
  • Carson County
  • Hidalgo County
  • Nueces County
  • Swisher County
  • Parmer County

    • Webb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    San Benito High School at United High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.