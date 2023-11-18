As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Big Sky on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Montana State Bobcats at Montana Grizzlies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland State Vikings at Northern Colorado Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at UC Davis Aggies 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Eastern Washington Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho State Bengals at Idaho Vandals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Cal Poly Mustangs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

