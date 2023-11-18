Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Johnston in that upcoming Stars-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 16:59 on the ice per game.

In six of 15 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in seven games this season (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

Johnston has an assist in five of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 4 13 Points 1 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

