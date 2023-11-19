Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys' (6-3) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Sunday, November 19 game against the Carolina Panthers (1-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.
The Cowboys enter the matchup after winning 49-17 over the New York Giants in their last game on November 12.
The Panthers are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears by the score of 16-13.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Peyton Hendershot
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Calf
|Questionable
|Austin Corbett
|OG
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Thigh
|Questionable
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|WR
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Out
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|NIR
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Thigh
|Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fourth-best with 379.1 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 275.1 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Cowboys have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game).
- The Cowboys own the sixth-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (261.2 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 166 passing yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL with 117.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (109.1).
- The Cowboys rank seventh in the league with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (14th in the NFL) and committing 10 (seventh in the NFL).
Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-600), Panthers (+425)
- Total: 42.5 points
