The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) hit the road to match up against the Carolina Panthers (1-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Cowboys and Panthers betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 10.5 42 -550 +400

Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' games this year have an average total of 43.8, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cowboys are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a point total above 42 points.

Carolina has a 42.8-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

The Panthers have gone 2-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have won one of the nine games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.9 3 18.3 3 43.8 5 9 Panthers 17 29 26.9 26 42.8 3 9

Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Dallas has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

The Cowboys have totaled 104 more points than their opponents this season (11.6 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 89 points (9.9 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

None of the Panthers' past three games have hit the over.

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 41.1 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 25.8 25.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.4 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.0 25.0 ATS Record 2-6-1 1-2-1 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 1-3 0-5

