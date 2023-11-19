The Houston Cougars (5-0) will host the Dayton Flyers (3-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Dayton matchup.

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times last season.

Dayton compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last year.

The Flyers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 32 times last season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Houston is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).

Houston has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

