Houston vs. Dayton November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (5-0) will play the Dayton Flyers (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Houston vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Houston vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|2nd
|57.5
|Points Allowed
|61
|9th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
