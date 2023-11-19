Jake Ferguson has a tough matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 176.4 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Ferguson has totaled 354 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and four receiving TDs, hauling in 36 balls on 50 targets.

Ferguson vs. the Panthers

Ferguson vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 176.4 passing yards the Panthers allow per outing makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Panthers have allowed 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 10th in the NFL.

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ferguson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Ferguson has been targeted on 50 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (15.8% target share).

He has 354 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 85th in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in four of nine games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 16.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Ferguson has been targeted 16 times in the red zone (28.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 7 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

