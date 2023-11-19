The Houston Rockets (6-4) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) after losing three straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 112 - Lakers 110

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-2.1)

Rockets (-2.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.2

The Rockets' .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .385 mark (5-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Houston puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the total 30% of the time this season (three out of 10). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (five out of 13).

The Lakers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-3) this season while the Rockets have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA (109.9 points per game). Defensively, they are second-best (105.8 points allowed per game).

Houston is 17th in the league in rebounds per game (43.7) and 20th in rebounds conceded (44.9).

This season the Rockets are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is seventh in the league in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 16th in forcing them (13.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

