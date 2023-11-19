On Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 41 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Josh Green averages 9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.5 boards.

Grant Williams posts 11 points, 6 boards and 0 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Kings.

Keegan Murray is putting up 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's draining 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Kings are receiving 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes this year.

Malik Monk gives the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while putting up 0 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Mavericks Kings 121.3 Points Avg. 113.2 116.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 47.7% Field Goal % 43.4% 39.7% Three Point % 32.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.