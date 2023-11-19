Will Rico Dowdle Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rico Dowdle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Dallas Cowboys match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Dowdle's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Rico Dowdle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Dowdle has season stats of 47 rushes for 212 yards and one TD, picking up 4.5 yards per carry. He also has seven catches on eight targets for 57 yards.
Keep an eye on Dowdle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Cowboys have no other RB on the injury list.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for Devin Duvernay
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dowdle 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|47
|212
|1
|4.5
|8
|7
|57
|1
Dowdle Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|7
|26
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|21
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|9
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|5
|18
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|12
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.