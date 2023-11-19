Rico Dowdle will be up against the seventh-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Dowdle has rushed for 212 yards (23.6 ypg) on 47 carries this year. He has scored one rushing TD. Also, Dowdle figures in the passing game with 57 receiving yards on seven catches (6.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Dowdle vs. the Panthers

Dowdle vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games The Panthers have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

Four opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Panthers this season.

The 131.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 15 touchdowns on the ground (1.7 per game). The Panthers' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in four opportunities this season.

The Cowboys, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

His team has attempted 262 rushes this season. He's handled 47 of those carries (17.9%).

Dowdle has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (8.0%).

He has nine red zone rushing carries (14.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

