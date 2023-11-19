Sunday's contest features the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) and the Army Black Knights (1-3) facing off at Schollmaier Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-47 win for heavily favored TCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Horned Frogs claimed a 61-55 victory over Incarnate Word.

TCU vs. Army Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 81, Army 47

TCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Horned Frogs were outscored by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 60.0 points per game, 274th in college basketball, while giving up 68.3 per outing, 279th in college basketball) and had a -255 scoring differential.

TCU scored 58.1 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 1.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (60.0).

Offensively the Horned Frogs played better in home games last year, averaging 62.7 points per game, compared to 54.5 per game in away games.

TCU surrendered 64.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.

