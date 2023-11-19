The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (4-0) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at McKale Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In UT Arlington's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Mavericks had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Arizona was more successful against the spread than UT Arlington last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Mavericks.

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 81.9 148.3 71.1 139.5 152.1 UT Arlington 66.4 148.3 68.4 139.5 132.8

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks put up an average of 66.4 points per game last year, only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.

When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, UT Arlington went 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0 UT Arlington 13-14-0 17-10-0

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona UT Arlington 15-2 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 4-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

