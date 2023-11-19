Sunday's game that pits the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-3) at McDermott Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-57 in favor of Incarnate Word, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Vaqueros are coming off of a 66-63 loss to Texas State in their last outing on Friday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 57

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vaqueros were outscored by 5.2 points per game last season (scoring 62.3 points per game to rank 237th in college basketball while allowing 67.5 per contest to rank 262nd in college basketball) and had a -158 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 65.5 points per game in WAC play, and 62.3 overall.

At home the Vaqueros scored 61.6 points per game last season, 2.2 fewer points than they averaged away (63.8).

UT Rio Grande Valley conceded 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

