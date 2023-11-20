How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 37% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 184th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62.3 the Bears allow to opponents.
- Abilene Christian is 2-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Abilene Christian put up more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (71.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 14.2 fewer points per game at home (64) than on the road (78.2).
- At home, Abilene Christian sunk 7.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 79-74
|Teague Center
|11/17/2023
|San Jose State
|W 77-71
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/19/2023
|Fordham
|W 59-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|SFA
|-
|Teague Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.