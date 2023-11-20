The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 37% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 184th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62.3 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian is 2-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Abilene Christian put up more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (71.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 14.2 fewer points per game at home (64) than on the road (78.2).
  • At home, Abilene Christian sunk 7.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M L 79-74 Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State W 77-71 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/19/2023 Fordham W 59-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 Missouri State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
12/2/2023 SFA - Teague Center

