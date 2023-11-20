The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 37% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 184th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

Abilene Christian is 2-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian put up more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (71.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 14.2 fewer points per game at home (64) than on the road (78.2).

At home, Abilene Christian sunk 7.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule