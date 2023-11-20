Monday's contest between the Missouri State Bears (3-1) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Missouri State coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Abilene Christian should cover the point spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 134.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Line: Missouri State -2.5

Missouri State -2.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri State -145, Abilene Christian +120

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 67, Abilene Christian 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State

Pick ATS: Abilene Christian (+2.5)



Abilene Christian (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (134.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats score 67.6 points per game (295th in college basketball) and allow 67.6 (139th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

Abilene Christian is 274th in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 fewer than the 35.2 its opponents average.

Abilene Christian makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8. It shoots 30.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.1%.

Abilene Christian forces 11.6 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (113th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.